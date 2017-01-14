NEWS

Retired corrections officer, woman wounded in Newark bar shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

Toni Yates has the latest from Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A retired Hudson County corrections officer and a woman are both recovering after they were shot inside a New Jersey bar.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday. It took place near the Tremont Lounge, at the border of East Orange and Newark.

Police say a fight broke out inside the bar, and a couple of patrons were tossed out, and they said they would be back. Officers said the patrons did come back - and that is when the shooting occurred.

The two shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Eyewitness News is told Newark wants to shut down Tremont Lounge due to a history of trouble.
