NEWS

Retired Raleigh police officer battling MS gets surprise van, wheelchair

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Luedtke served nearly 10 years with the Raleigh Police Department before MS forced him to retire.

By
BUTNER, North Carolina --
AJ Luedtke served the Raleigh Police Department with pride for almost 10 years before multiple sclerosis took hold. It's a disease where your immune system attacks your nerves.

Now he's lost his ability to walk, get out of bed, and (thanks to an ever-breaking wheelchair) many days, that's right where he stayed.

"It felt like I was just wasting away," he said.

A local non-profit called Clay Pot Ministries and the community stepped in to help, and surprised the medically retired officer with a handicap accessible van, a motorized wheelchair and more than $4,000.

"We had someone from the Raleigh Police Department, who unfortunately lost a family member earlier this year, and wanted him to have the van," Trudy Thornton, executive director of Clay Pot Ministries, said.

Before, he had no way of getting around, robbing him of precious moments with his 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

"I can't run and play with them like I want to," Luedtke said. "MS has taken that freedom away from me."



"You learn to make the best out of the smallest moments," his wife, Teresa Luedtke, said. "Even if it's just, we had a great day and AJ was able to come out and spend time in the living room, today."

And that's exactly what AJ does - messing around with his new wheelchair, making it incline as far back as it can go.
"It does everything but the massage," he said.

"Don't go too far," someone in the room shouts. "That's good."

"The van gives me a lot of it back," AJ said.

"Thank you really doesn't even cover it," Teresa said. "We are so beyond blessed to be able to have this opportunity."

"Now all I need is a massage," AJ laughs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmultiple sclerosisraleigh policecommunityfeel goodspirit of givingwake county newsgranville county newsButner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Accused South Carolina serial killer to plead guilty, attorney says
FBI probing attempted hack of Trump Organization, officials say
White House adviser clarifies Trump criticism of Germany
School bus, truck collide in Queens
More News
Top Stories
School buses, other vehicles damaged in Toms River fire
Mother of newborn discovered behind grocery store found
3 officers at prison in NYC accused of sexually assaulting inmates
School bus, truck collide in Queens
33 injured in tour bus accident on N.J. Turnpike in Gloucester Co.
Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers
Bus driver sprayed by passenger with unknown substance
Show More
FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought
Ready to travel this Memorial Day weekend? Bring your patience!
Republican wins Montana special election day after assault charge
EXCLUSIVE: Metro-North train speeding at time of derailment, sources say
Tight security for Billy Joel concert at MSG after UK terror
More News
Top Video
Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers
Proposal for more sidewalk space on 7th Avenue in Midtown
Behind the scenes of the repair work ahead at Penn Station
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video