Reward money upped in murder of diner owner in Roxbury Township, New Jersey

Authorities have increased the reward in the killing of a New Jersey diner owner.

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey --
Reward money has been increased for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever killed a Morris County diner owner six years ago, county authorities announced Saturday.

Lebanese immigrant Chafic "Steve" Ezzeddine was found inside the Kenvil Diner in Roxbury Township on Memorial Day weekend in 2011. He was found after failing to return home after closing up the diner on Saturday afternoon.

The Morris County prosecutor's office announced that Ezzeddine's family and Morris County CrimeStoppers have doubled the reward money from $25,000 to $50,000.

Ezzeddine had operated the diner for nearly 30 years before he was killed.

Two weeks after the killing, authorities released a video of a man they considered a person of interest seen inside another local business.

On the two-year anniversary of the slaying, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office released photos showing an unidentified man they said was in the vicinity at the time of the slaying.

The prosecutor's office and the Roxbury police department have been working with agencies including the New Jersey State Police, New York City Police Department, New York City Medical Examiner's Office, FBI and the U.S. Secret Service.
