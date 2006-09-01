NEWS

Roger Ailes, former chief executive at Fox News, has died, network says

In a Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes poses at Fox News in New York. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

The Fox News Channel is reporting that Roger Ailes, who led the network until he was forced out in July 2016, has died.

He was 77.

His wife, Beth Ailes, announced his death Thursday in a statement that said she was "profoundly sad and heartbroken."

"Roger was my best friend, the most wonderful loving husband and father to our son Zachary," it said. "Roger was a patriot, grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise-and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.

The blustery media executive built a network that both transformed the news business and changed the political conversation. Fox News Channel provided a television home to conservatives who had felt left out of the media, and played a part in advancing a rough-and-tumble style of politics that left many concerned that it was impossible to get things done in government.

Ailes ran Fox News since it launched in 1996, turning it into a ratings hit and hugely influential voice in the U.S. political landscape.

He stepped down in 2016 amid allegations of sexual assault. Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox anchor, sued him for sexual harassment, and other women came forward to support her claims. Ailes resigned July 21.

He once served as a GOP operative to candidates including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, later serving advising Donald Trump during his campaign last year.
