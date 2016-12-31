Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: A live look at Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
Full Story
Email
NEWS
Sandy Kenyon talks to Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1680844" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Sandy Kenyon has more.
Saturday, December 31, 2016 06:36PM
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
At least 1 person shot on Mount Vernon street
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
William Christopher, actor best known for role as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
More News
Top Stories
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
At least 1 person shot on Mount Vernon street
William Christopher, actor best known for role as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Police: Whale spotted in East River off Upper East Side
Crowds pack Times Square for New Year's Eve bash
Second Avenue subway to finally become a reality
Show More
Worshipers trying to rebuild one year after West Orange church destroyed by fire
Man shot to death at baby shower in Flatbush
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Funeral services held for fallen New Jersey state trooper
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride gets stuck 148 feet in air
More News
Top Video
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York