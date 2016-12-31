  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: A live look at Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
NEWS

Sandy Kenyon talks to Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy
EMBED </>More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has more.

Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 1 person shot on Mount Vernon street
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
William Christopher, actor best known for role as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
More News
Top Stories
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
At least 1 person shot on Mount Vernon street
William Christopher, actor best known for role as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Police: Whale spotted in East River off Upper East Side
Crowds pack Times Square for New Year's Eve bash
Second Avenue subway to finally become a reality
Show More
Worshipers trying to rebuild one year after West Orange church destroyed by fire
Man shot to death at baby shower in Flatbush
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Funeral services held for fallen New Jersey state trooper
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride gets stuck 148 feet in air
More News
Top Video
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video