Sarra Gilbert convicted in mother's death; case tied to found remains

KINGSTON, New York --
A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the New York murder trial of the sister of a sex worker whose disappearance led to the discovery of 10 sets of human remains along a highway near a beach.

An Ulster County jury Thursday found 28-year-old Sarra Gilbert guilty of stabbing her mother to death, rejecting a defense claim she was driven by mental illness.

Prosecutors say she stabbed 52-year-old Mari Gilbert 200 times and bashed her head with a fire extinguisher in a Catskills home last July. She faces 25 years to life in prison when she's sentenced in August.

Her sister Shannan Gilbert vanished in 2010 after fleeing a client. Her searchers found 10 sets of human remains near Jones Beach. Police believe they were victims of unsolved serial killings but Shannan Gilbert accidentally drowned.
