NORTH CASTLE, New York (WABC) --School was delayed for Byram Hills students Thursday morning after school buses were found vandalized.
Around 6:20 a.m., the North Castle Police Department got a complaint from the school district's transportation department.
The windshields on "numerous" school buses parked on MacDonald Avenue had been broken, police said. They had been hit with a blunt object.
Because of the damage, officials decided to delay the start of school by one hour.
Police said the incident is under investigation.