School was delayed for Byram Hills students Thursday morning after school buses were found vandalized.Around 6:20 a.m., the North Castle Police Department got a complaint from the school district's transportation department.The windshields on "numerous" school buses parked on MacDonald Avenue had been broken, police said. They had been hit with a blunt object.Because of the damage, officials decided to delay the start of school by one hour.Police said the incident is under investigation.