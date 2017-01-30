  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Senator Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer called on President Donald Trump to reverse his executive order on immigration, calling it "mean-spirited and un-American."

Schumer said Senate Democrats will soon introduce legislation attempting to overturn Trump's travel ban executive order. An aide to Schumer says the legislation could come as soon as Monday.

On Sunday, President Trump issued statement on the immigration order.



At a press conference Sunday, Schumer grew emotional as he denounced the executive order barring entry into the United States for people from seven predominantly Muslim nations.
Schumer also said that he spoke with Department of Homeland Secretary John Kelly, who told him 42 people detained at airports would be processed and allowed to enter the country following Saturday night's court order temporarily barring deportations.

Meanwhile, five people who were detained at JFK Airport following Trump's executive order on immigration have been released, as volunteer attorneys work to free others. Six people remain detained Sunday night.

They were held as Homeland Security enforced the president's immigration restrictions.

Four of the releases came just hours after a Brooklyn judge issued an emergency order barring the deportation of people because of the ban.

The detainees included a 68-year-old woman from Yemen who had been flying in from Saudi Arabia and was held for 13 hours. She has a permanent visa and had been coming to the U.S. to live with her son.

"I really appreciate all the lawyers who worked, I think they spent all day working through this," said the woman's nephew, Abdullah Mohammed. "I thank all of you for the hard work, without you this could not be done."

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday night that six people were still being held at JFK Airport. A Stony Brook University student who was detained later was released.



Two Iraqi detainees were released on Saturday.


Now protesters and immigration advocates are waiting to see what happens next, after the federal judge's order barring deportations.

Massive protests erupted at JFK Airport's Terminal 4 on Saturday amid Trump's immigration crackdown.



Local and state lawmakers alsoreacted to the order barring people from seven countries from entering the United States.


Earlier Saturday, Port Authority police suspended Air Train service at JFK in an effort to ease the transport for ticketed air travelers. Minutes later, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered police to let them through, saying it is their right to protest.


Joining the protests on Saturday was the NY Taxi Workers Alliance, who called for a work stoppage from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. with no taxi pick ups or drop-offs at JFK Airport.



Cuomo, a Democrat, said he had directed state lawyers and the agency that controls Kennedy to "explore all legal options" to assist anyone detained at New York airports.


"I never thought I'd see the day when refugees, who have fled war-torn countries in search of a better life, would be turned away at our doorstep," Cuomo said. "This is not who we are, and not who we should be."
