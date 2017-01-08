NEWS

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer wants report on train conductor sleep apnea tests

An LIRR train crashed into the end of a platform at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal.

ALBANY, New York --
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says testing train engineers for sleep apnea could save lives and that the public deserves to know whether the tests are being done.

The New York Democrat on Sunday is calling on federal transportation authorities to complete a review of which railroad systems are currently testing engineers for sleep apnea and which ones aren't.

He says the report's findings should be made public so people know whether their local rail agency is following federal recommendations to test for the condition.

About 100 people were treated for minor injuries after a train crashed into the end of a platform at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday.
