NEWS

Search continues for 19-year-old missing off of Smith Point Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace Mccowan has the latest on the search for a missing swimmer at Smith Point County Beach.

Eyewitness News
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
A desperate search is underway in Suffolk County after a teenager went missing off of Smith Point Beach in Shirley Sunday.

19-year-old Jovani White was with his friends in the park when he vanished in the water. Friends say he is not a strong swimmer.

Just before 7 p.m., White's friends told lifeguards and park police that their friend swam out off the beach and didn't return.


White did not go too far into the water when the strong current carried him off.

White was said to be wearing a white and grey swimsuit.

Signs were posted on the beach warning of dangerous rip currents.


The Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police are assisting in the search.

Police cars and park ranger vehicles are driving up and down the beach, and a helicopter will assist in the search.

The current is strong and moving west, which is where the efforts are focused.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing swimmermissing manShirley
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Crews searching for swimmer missing off Smith Point Beach
Friends: Man went missing while searching for treasure
State Dept. says Putin's decision to slash US staff is 'uncalled for'
Baby among 3 injured when cabs collide on Upper East Side
More News
Top Stories
Gov. Christie, fan get into verbal confrontation at game
Police: Man steals chicken, biscuits from Bronx restaurant
Baby among 3 injured when cabs collide on Upper East Side
Police believe 2 dead in high rise may have overdosed
Trump's new chief of staff looks to restore order in White House
NYC to release new report on making streets safer for bicyclists
9 injured after car plows into crowd in Los Angeles
American tourist shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
Show More
State Dept. says Putin's decision to slash US staff is 'uncalled for'
Man jailed for tossing dogs from top of parking garage
Rescue teams search for missing swimmer at Jersey shore
Small plane crashes after taking off from airport in Danbury
Thousands line Grand Concourse for Dominican Day Parade
More News
Top Video
Small plane crashes after taking off from airport in Danbury
Police investigating package explosion that left man critically injured
Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff, replaced by John Kelly
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video