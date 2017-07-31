PHOTO: Crews searching for missing swimmer off Smith Point Beach: https://t.co/0WKkq8h3Ey pic.twitter.com/LeQofVk5R8 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 31, 2017

A desperate search is underway in Suffolk County after a teenager went missing off of Smith Point Beach in Shirley Sunday.19-year-old Jovani White was with his friends in the park when he vanished in the water. Friends say he is not a strong swimmer.Just before 7 p.m., White's friends told lifeguards and park police that their friend swam out off the beach and didn't return.White did not go too far into the water when the strong current carried him off.White was said to be wearing a white and grey swimsuit.Signs were posted on the beach warning of dangerous rip currents.The Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police are assisting in the search.Police cars and park ranger vehicles are driving up and down the beach, and a helicopter will assist in the search.The current is strong and moving west, which is where the efforts are focused.