Woman stabbed inside Queens Village home; police searching for suspects
Lucy Yang has the latest from Queens Village.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men who attacked a woman in her home in Queens Village.

The woman was stabbed at 104-25 212th Place around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and was rushed to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

The address has a dark connection to another crime. Two years ago, NYPD Officer Brian Moore was shot and killed in the same neighborhood. Authorities arrested a man in the same house, and charged him with killing the officer.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing. Police are still investigating.
