QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for two men who attacked a woman in her home in Queens Village.
The woman was stabbed at 104-25 212th Place around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and was rushed to the hospital. She is expected to survive.
The address has a dark connection to another crime. Two years ago, NYPD Officer Brian Moore was shot and killed in the same neighborhood. Authorities arrested a man in the same house, and charged him with killing the officer.
No arrests have been made in the stabbing. Police are still investigating.