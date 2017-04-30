NEWS

Man fighting for his life after Bronx hit and run

Candace McCowan has more from Soundview.

Candace McCowan
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a hit and run driver who hit a man as he crossed the street in the Bronx. The man is now fighting for his life.

The accident happened in broad daylight - people were inside their homes and heard the impact.

"I heard a noise first of like something was colliding," Iftekharrun Kabir.

While neighbors did not see the crash, they knew it was bad, and they each came out to find a 45-year-old man lying in the roadway.

"It was horrific, and I've barely seen anything like that - he was bleeding from his nose and head," Kabir adds.

Police tell Eyewitness News that the victim was crossing in the middle of the street, not at a crosswalk. Witnesses say the car involved was trying to pass another car when the victim was hit. The driver kept going, leaving only a mirror behind.

Along White Plains Road, there are many homes with families, and they are often concerned about the speed.

On Saturday night, the people who saw the victim are anxious to find out how he is doing while they wait for police to find the driver who left him.

Witnesses say they believe they saw a black BMW leaving the scene. They are saying they hope others see this and take it easy when driving, so this doesn't happen again.
