A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the ankle in Brooklyn Monday night.Police say he was standing with some friends after 10 p.m. in front of the Pink Houses in East New York when shots rang out and he was struck in the left ankle.The boy did not realize initially that he had been shot and tried to make it home, but saw that he was bleeding.His friends called 911 and the boy was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.At least three shots were fired.Detectives believe that the victim or the group of friends he was with were likely the target of the gunfire.They have determined that earlier in the day, another group of youths said to the boys' group something to the effect of, "We are going to come back for you later."Detectives are looking into whether the shooting is related to gangs or crews in the area.Authorities are still searching for the gunman.