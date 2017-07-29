NEWS

Search on for man who dressed in women's clothing in Greenwich Village bank robbery

Police are looking for the robber who targeted a bank in Greenwich Village.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who was dressed in women's clothing when he robbed a bank in Greenwich Village.

According to the NYPD, the suspect entered Chase Bank on West 4th Street Thursday afternoon and passed a note to the teller stating he had a homemade bomb and demanded money.

The teller complied and the man took off with $1000.

Police describe the man as approximately 6'2" tall, 200lbs., and last seen wearing a blue shirt, holding a blue bag over the shoulder, a black curly hair wig and was wearing female clothing but had a deep voice when he demanded the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
