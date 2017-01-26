NEWS

Search on for man who robbed bank in Greenwich, Connecticut, fled to New York

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are hunting for a bank robbery suspect accused of leading police on a chase from Connecticut to New York.

Investigators say the man robbed a bank at gunpoint Wednesday in Greenwich, fleeing with cash.

Shortly after the robbery, a police officer spotted his car and tried to get him to pull over.

Police say the man refused, and continued into New York, where he crashed into another car in Port Chester, then abandoned his car and ran off.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5' 5" to 5' 7" tall, average build, wearing a winter hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, light colored sneakers.

The suspect also attempted to obscure his facial features by applying some sort of dark colored makeup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwich Police Department. The Tipline is (203) 622-3333 or 1(800) 372-1176 or email tips@greenwichct.org
Related Topics:
newsbank robberyconnecticut newspolice chaseGreenwich
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
Tulsi Gabbard Claims to Have Met With Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
Boston City Hall Lit Red, White Blue in Anti-Trump Move
Trump Considering Executive Actions Targeting UN, International Treaties
Some Sanctuary Cities Vow to Defy Trump Immigration Orders
More News
Top Stories
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest outside museum in Queens
Large fire burns through 15 stores in Queens
NYC officials push back against Trump's immigration plan
Congressional Republicans to hear from Trump at policy retreat
Surveillance photo of suspect wanted in Bronx subway push
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
Show More
Victim identified after body parts found in the Bronx, family speaks out
LI man with nearly 100 license suspensions arrested
MTA rolls out sleep apnea testing system-wide
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos