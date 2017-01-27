MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --A search is underway for a 52-year-old Bronx mother who has been missing since Monday.
Joan Viau was reported missing on Wednesday, two days after she was last seen leaving her Carlisle Place apartment building in the Williamsbridge section at around 1 p.m.
Blood was discovered in both her apartment and her car found parked on the street, police say.
The missing woman's son, Joseph Garcia, has been using her credit card, according to the NYPD, and is a person of interest in her disappearance.
Viau's longtime boyfriend told detectives that he took her to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx for her regular treatment.
The nature of the treatment was not immediately known.
She did not immediately return home, but her boyfriend told detectives it was not unusual for her to stay there for a while.
She was reported missing Wednesday, sparking a police investigation. Police found her car parked in another section of the Bronx.
A bloody palm print was found inside the car. Blood was also found inside her apartment.
Police searched the building, including her apartment, hallway and roof, and removed evidence.
Viau has two sons, a 22-year-old and another son in his 30s.
Both the boyfriend of about 15 years and the older son have prior arrests.
According to police, she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
Viau is 5'7" tall, weighing 135 lbs., with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at http://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.