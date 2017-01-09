Police: Suspects assault elderly Bronx man, steal wallet with $240: https://t.co/p3otwDKbhb pic.twitter.com/AQvgIMVDdn — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 9, 2017

Police are searching for three suspects after the mugging of an elderly man in the Bronx was caught on camera.The suspects punched and kicked the 83-year-old man on Macombs Road on Friday night.They stole his wallet with $240 cash and multiple credit cards, police said.They also left the man covered in bruises. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to be okay.The NYPD describes the suspects as black men around 5'6"-5'8" with a medium build. They were wearing dark-colored hoodies and light-colored sweatpants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).