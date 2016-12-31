Second Avenue subway to finally become a reality

The celebration might be in Times Square, but for people who live and work on the Upper East Side, they say the Second Avenue Subway is where the fireworks should be. They are excited and anxious to take a ride.Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo are taking a ride at 10:30 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday, it's open to everyone.Wo's Tailoring has been on Second Avenue for years, but some still think they are a new business."No one sees us, even people find us online, they say 'where are you located?' When we tell them, they say 'I live in the neighborhood, but where are you?'" says Shielia Xie.Xie can only imagine what it will mean for her business now that customers can see them from the street.The same goes for Trend Dimer a few doors down."They say it looks so different, so clean, and we are excited, too," says Manager Nicanor Gonzalez.Ten years of construction along Second Avenue all for a shiny new subway stop - it's been tough."It was really slow, like 50 percent of the business," Gonzalez adds.Dynamite Nails, all the hazards of construction are almost forgotten at the sight of new pavement and better access to the subway."The nice change is right in front of my building, they put out trees, we had porta potties there for a few years, and the trees are much prettier," says resident Micki Avedon.The area feels like a new neighborhood, giving business and people who live in the area plenty to celebrate.Mayor De Blasio and Governor Cuomo will take their ride Saturday night, but people who live in the area will be able to get on the new stop starting Sunday at noon.