Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017

JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City, Canada responding to deadly shooting at mosque: https://t.co/ySne3AQQfO pic.twitter.com/VmFM3OR9Q8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2017

The NYPD has beefed up security at New York City mosques in the wake of an attack in Canada.Six people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers. Authorities reported two arrests in what Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism.The NYPD is stepping up patrols at mosques across the city in the wake of the shooting, with Critical Response teams set up outside houses of worship."NYPD is providing additional protection for mosques in the city," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet. "All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something.There were no reports of specific threats, but the extra security was being added as a precaution.Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said early Monday that some of the wounded were gravely injured, and that the dead were approximately 35 to 70 years of age. Thirty-nine people were unharmed. More than 50 were at the mosque at the time of the attack.One suspect was arrested at the scene and another nearby in d'Orleans, Quebec. Police don't believe there are other suspects. They did not release names of the two.