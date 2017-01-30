NEWS

Security tightened at New York City mosques after Quebec attack

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the stepped-up security at New York City mosques.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The NYPD has beefed up security at New York City mosques in the wake of an attack in Canada.

Six people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers. Authorities reported two arrests in what Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism.

The NYPD is stepping up patrols at mosques across the city in the wake of the shooting, with Critical Response teams set up outside houses of worship.
"NYPD is providing additional protection for mosques in the city," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet. "All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something.

There were no reports of specific threats, but the extra security was being added as a precaution.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said early Monday that some of the wounded were gravely injured, and that the dead were approximately 35 to 70 years of age. Thirty-nine people were unharmed. More than 50 were at the mosque at the time of the attack.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and another nearby in d'Orleans, Quebec. Police don't believe there are other suspects. They did not release names of the two.
Related Topics:
newsmosqueshootingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump denies immigration restriction caused airport chaos
4-alarm fire burns through large warehouse in Yonkers
More protests expected amid opposition to Trump travel ban
Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday night
Conway: GOP Senators Need to Support Trump
More News
Top Stories
Security tightened at NYC mosques after 6 killed in Quebec attack
4-alarm fire burns through large warehouse in Yonkers
President Trump denies immigration restriction caused airport chaos
More protests expected amid opposition to Trump travel ban
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday night
Delta operations returning to normal after outage grounds flights
Show More
Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years
Crews fixing second 7 train derailment in 3 days in Queens
Woman fatally struck by hit and run driver in Newark
Closing arguments set to begin in retrial in Etan Patz case
Search on for gunman who opened fire inside Bronx nightclub
More News
Top Video
Security tightened at NYC mosques after 6 killed in Quebec attack
More protests expected amid opposition to Trump travel ban
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
More Video