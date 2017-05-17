NEW CITY, New York (WABC) --Sentencing is set for Wednesday for a Rockland County podiatrist in connection with a foiled plot to kill his wife.
Ira Bernstein pleaded guilty in January to second-degree conspiracy with a promised sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.
The plea deal was reached as his trial was about to begin.
Also scheduled to be sentenced is Bernstein's girlfriend Kelly Gribeluk, who pleaded guilty to plotting with him to have his estranged wife run over in a way that would look like an accident.
Bernstein was arrested in May 2016 before the alleged plot could be carried out.