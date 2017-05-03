NEWS

Man sentenced in fatal shooting of Iona College student

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
The man found guilty in the fatal shooting of an Iona College student was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison.

20-year-old Stevenson Desir of New Rochelle was found guilty in February in the April 2016 killing of Iona freshman Brandon Lawrence.

It happened at Lincoln Park in New Rochelle after the two attended a party earlier at an off-campus apartment.

Following the party, investigators said five men, including Desir and Lawrence, went to Lincoln Park. While at the park, two of the men engaged in a pre-arranged fist fight.

As they were watching, Desir pulled a handgun and shot Lawrence in the torso, according to prosecutors.

Lawrence played basketball at Lincoln High School in Yonkers and graduated in 2015.
Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicideshootingwestchester newsNew Rochelle
