3 vehicle MVC w/ejection at RT 33 & Union Av. 4 patients transported by @NeptuneEMS, @NeptuneOEM on scene for cleanup. RT 33 remains closed. pic.twitter.com/szL69Kxp3u — Neptune Township PD (@NeptunePolice) July 28, 2017

Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in New Jersey Friday morning.The crash happened at Route 33 and Union Avenue in Neptune.Three cars were involved in the crash, one of which split in half.Four patients were transported by Neptune EMS.Police are investigating the crash. Route 33 has since re-opened.