Several hurt, car splits in half in multi-vehicle Neptune crash

(Neptune Township Police)

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in New Jersey Friday morning.

The crash happened at Route 33 and Union Avenue in Neptune.


Three cars were involved in the crash, one of which split in half.

Four patients were transported by Neptune EMS.

Police are investigating the crash. Route 33 has since re-opened.
