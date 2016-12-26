Several injured during scare at Roosevelt Field food court

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) --Police responded to a mall scare at Roosevelt Field on Long Island Monday evening.
Officers say a large fight broke out just before 7 p.m., causing a chaotic scene at the mall's food court.
There were rumors of a shooting, but police say no shots were fired. The scene was under control when officers arrived, but they say several people were injured during the melee.
Earlier in the day, chaos and panic erupted at a mall in New Jersey after a gunshot-like noise was heard.