NEWS

Several injured during scare at Roosevelt Field food court

Eyewitness News
GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police responded to a mall scare at Roosevelt Field on Long Island Monday evening.

Officers say a large fight broke out just before 7 p.m., causing a chaotic scene at the mall's food court.

There were rumors of a shooting, but police say no shots were fired. The scene was under control when officers arrived, but they say several people were injured during the melee.

Earlier in the day, chaos and panic erupted at a mall in New Jersey after a gunshot-like noise was heard.
Related Topics:
newsmallGarden City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
NY Attorney General Hinders Trump Plan to Shutter Foundation
More News
Top Stories
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
Millions worth of fur coats stolen from store on Upper East Side
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Show More
Woman uses technology to scare package thief away
Monday marks 20 years since Jonbenet Ramsey found dead inside home
Wildlife center thanks social media for stolen falcon's return
Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
Underground gas line fire causes subway disruptions in Midtown
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
More Photos