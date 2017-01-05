NEWS

Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in the Bronx

(@Cland3stino/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) --
A multi-vehicle crash in the Bronx left several people injured on Thursday night.

It happened on Boston Road near Wallace Avenue in the Allerton section just before 9 p.m.

Four people were trapped and had to be extricated by the FDNY. Three vehicles were involved in the head-on collision.



Three people are in critical condition.

One person is in serious, but stable, condition.

One other person was treated at the scene.

The victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and St. Barnabas Hospital.

It's not yet known what led to the crash.
