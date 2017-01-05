Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in the Bronx

#BREAKING: multiple victims in violent head-on crash on Boston Road in Allerton section of the #Bronx. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/1ALoNMZfUJ — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 6, 2017

A multi-vehicle crash in the Bronx left several people injured on Thursday night.It happened on Boston Road near Wallace Avenue in the Allerton section just before 9 p.m.Four people were trapped and had to be extricated by the FDNY. Three vehicles were involved in the head-on collision.Three people are in critical condition.One person is in serious, but stable, condition.One other person was treated at the scene.The victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and St. Barnabas Hospital.It's not yet known what led to the crash.