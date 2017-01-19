Charges have been unsealed against the suspect in a caught-on-camera mall brawl on Staten Island that landed a 57-year-old man in the hospital with serious injuries.The incident happened near an Auntie Anne's pretzel stand on the lower level of the Macy's wing in the Staten Island mall on January 9.Now, 27-year-old Shawn Morris, of Rosebank, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, which in this case is his shoe.It's unclear exactly what the fight was over, but it does not appear the men knew each other. The video shows the older man grabbing a mop from the pretzel stand and swinging it at Morris.As a security guard attempted to intervene and break up the altercation, the video showed Morris first punching the other man, who was brandishing the mop. Then, as that the victim attempted to recover and get to his feet, Morris is seen kicking him in the face. He goes down hard, seemingly smacking his head on the floor."After reviewing the totality of the evidence in this matter, it became apparent that this attack was both disturbingly violent and appalling," a spokesman for the district attorney said in a statement. "This office intends to hold the alleged perpetrator accountable to the fullest extent of the law."Morris reportedly has a criminal record that includes two felony convictions for robbery.