Staten Island shootout leaves 1 wounded; suspect at large

Eyewitness News
CHARLESTON, Staten Island (WABC) --
A police shootout left one man wounded in the Charleston section of Staten Island Thursday morning, and a second suspect still at large.

According to the New York City Police Department, two men exchanged gunfire with police near Androvette Street and Arthur Kill Road.

A sergeant and an officer responded to a report of shots fired at around 1:10 a.m. They encountered two armed men.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but one of the suspects, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital North.

Police chased the second suspect into a wooded area, but he was not found. He is possibly still armed and may be wearing a brown Carhartt jacket.

Both officers were taken to Staten Island University Hospital south for ringing in the ears, but neither was struck by gunfire.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

This is the third police-involved shooting involving the NYPD in as many days.
