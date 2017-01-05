CHARLESTON, Staten Island (WABC) --A police shootout left one man wounded in the Charleston section of Staten Island Thursday morning, and a second suspect still at large.
According to the New York City Police Department, two men exchanged gunfire with police near Androvette Street and Arthur Kill Road.
A sergeant and an officer responded to a report of shots fired at around 1:10 a.m. They encountered two armed men.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but one of the suspects, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital North.
Police chased the second suspect into a wooded area, but he was not found. He is possibly still armed and may be wearing a brown Carhartt jacket.
Both officers were taken to Staten Island University Hospital south for ringing in the ears, but neither was struck by gunfire.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
This is the third police-involved shooting involving the NYPD in as many days.