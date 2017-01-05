A police shootout left one man wounded in the Charleston section of Staten Island Thursday morning, and a second suspect still at large.According to the New York City Police Department, two men exchanged gunfire with police near Androvette Street and Arthur Kill Road.A sergeant and an officer responded to a report of shots fired at around 1:10 a.m. They encountered two armed men.It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but one of the suspects, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital North.Police chased the second suspect into a wooded area, but he was not found. He is possibly still armed and may be wearing a brown Carhartt jacket.Both officers were taken to Staten Island University Hospital south for ringing in the ears, but neither was struck by gunfire.A gun was recovered at the scene.This is the third police-involved shooting involving the NYPD in as many days.