Signal problems cause issues again on LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak

Not again! LIRR westbound service between Jamaica and Penn as well as Woodside and Penn on the Port Washington Branch is running again with delays after an earlier signal problem in the East River Tunnels.In addition, New Jersey Transit commuters can also expect delays of up to 45 minutes.Amtrak is also running on a 30 minute delay right now due to signal issues.NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer) Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue) at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street and the 7 train at Woodside (61st). Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal and 2/3 service into Penn Station.Eastbound LIRR service out of Penn Station is also now restored on all lines with residual delays.