NEWS

Signal problems cause issues again on LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has the latest from Penn Station.

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Not again! LIRR westbound service between Jamaica and Penn as well as Woodside and Penn on the Port Washington Branch is running again with delays after an earlier signal problem in the East River Tunnels.

In addition, New Jersey Transit commuters can also expect delays of up to 45 minutes.

Amtrak is also running on a 30 minute delay right now due to signal issues.


NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer) Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue) at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street and the 7 train at Woodside (61st). Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal and 2/3 service into Penn Station.

Eastbound LIRR service out of Penn Station is also now restored on all lines with residual delays.
Stay with abc7NY for the latest updates.
Related Topics:
newslirrnjtransitnew jersey transitcommutingJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
FBI Director Comey fired amid Russia probe
Comey asked for more money, staffing for Russia investigation days before firing
More News
Top Stories
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Duo now facing murder charges in UES party killing
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Show More
Construction company owner charged in fatal wall collapse
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Police: Pizzeria worker busted selling coke in parking lot
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
Person killed, 2 deputies hurt in Trenton; standoff underway
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Comey sought more Russia probe resources before firing
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
More Video