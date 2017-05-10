NEWS

Signal problems causing suspensions on LIRR, delays on NJ Transit and Amtrak

NJ Burkett has the latest from Penn Station.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Not again! LIRR westbound service between Jamaica and Penn as well as Woodside and Penn on the Port Washington Branch is suspended due to a signal problem in one of the East River tunnels. In addition, New Jersey Transit commuters can also expect delays of up to 40-60 minutes.

In addition, Amtrak is also running on a 30 minute delay right now due to signal issues


NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer) Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue) at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street and the 7 train at Woodside (61st). Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal and 2/3 service into Penn Station.

Eastbound service out of Penn Station is only running on 4 branches - the busiest 4, which is Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma Branches. All other lines are suspended out of Penn Station. Anyone who is looking for service on any other branch should go out of Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.
