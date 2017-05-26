NEWS

Slain EMT Yadira Arroyo honored in the Bronx

Tim Fleishcer has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A New York City EMT who was killed on the job was honored Friday in the Bronx.

St. Barnabas Hospital is paying tribute to Yadira Arroyo.

She was fatally struck by her own ambulance as it was being stolen back in March.

Arroyo's family was presented with a special plaque that has been installed at the entrance to the emergency room, as part of National EMS Appreciation Week.

All of the EMT's who work at St. Barnabas Hospital were honored, especially their friend Yadira Arroyo.

"Especially as generations of employees come and go, there are certain amongst them that remember Yadira as a model EMT, and her memory can be passed down as people walk past this and think of her," said interim EMT Director Dr. Mark Curato.

Two of Arroyo's aunts were on hand for the ceremony and were greatly moved by the presentation.

The veteran EMT left behind five sons, the youngest just 7 years old.
