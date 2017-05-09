NEWS

Small dog chases large bear through yard of California home

EMBED </>More Videos

A small dog took on a big bear in the yard of a home in the San Gabriel Valley Tuesday. (KABC)

BRADBURY, California --
A small dog took on a big bear in the yard of a home in the San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday.

After the bear took a leisurely dip in the swimming pool of the Bradbury residence, it wandered off into a forested area adjacent to the home.

The bear sat and ate fruit from trees in the wooded area before being confronted by a small domestic dog.

The dog and bear engaged in a short standoff before the bear began to pursue the dog across the yard of the home. The tables turned, however, when the dog chased the bear through the yard onto a children's jungle gym.

After the dramatic pursuit, the bear continued to wander around the neighborhood.
Related Topics:
newsdogbearanimal newsBradburyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
FBI Director James Comey has been fired
Reactions to FBI Director James Comey's firing
Chelsea Manning: 'I can see a future for myself'
NSA director: US gave French 'heads up' about Russia's election meddling
More News
Top Stories
FBI Director James Comey fired by President Trump
Memorandum on why Comey was fired
Brazen daylight robbery attempt caught on camera in the Bronx
Exclusive: Man speaks after NJ leaders call his rant 'hate speech'
Body found floating in water at Central Park reservoir
Staten Island therapist accused of abusing young girls
Firefighters battle fire on roof of UES school complex
Show More
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
11-year-old girl revived after heroin overdose, police say
Chaos at airport after flights canceled; 3 LI residents arrested
Suspect arrested in brutal beating of Bronx street vendor
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction dropped
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle fire on roof of UES school complex
Police: Woman murdered, then set on fire in East Harlem
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
New biography tells story of Hollywood pioneer Sherry Lansing
More Video