'No taxes for you!'?The Chief Financial Officer of 'Soupman,' the company founded by the chef who was allegedly the inspiration for the 'Soup Nazi' on the television series 'Seinfeld' is now faxing tax evasion charges.Robert Bertrand was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with 20 counts of failure to pay Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes.An arraignment is set to take place later Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn Federal Court."As alleged, the United States was fleeced out of more than half a million dollars through the defendant's corporate misdeeds," said U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde.'Soupman' is based on Staten Island and licenses the names and recipes of Al Yeganeh, the 'Soup Nazi.'If convicted, Bertrand faces a maximum of five years in prison