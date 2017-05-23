NEWS

'Soup Nazi' company's Chief Financial Officer facing tax evasion charges

(Bebeto Matthews)

Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) --
'No taxes for you!'?

The Chief Financial Officer of 'Soupman,' the company founded by the chef who was allegedly the inspiration for the 'Soup Nazi' on the television series 'Seinfeld' is now faxing tax evasion charges.

Robert Bertrand was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with 20 counts of failure to pay Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes.

An arraignment is set to take place later Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn Federal Court.

"As alleged, the United States was fleeced out of more than half a million dollars through the defendant's corporate misdeeds," said U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde.

'Soupman' is based on Staten Island and licenses the names and recipes of Al Yeganeh, the 'Soup Nazi.'

If convicted, Bertrand faces a maximum of five years in prison
Related Topics:
newsDowntown BrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in NJ punches worker
Trump pushes for Mideast peace, but avoids thorny details
Police identify Manchester attacker as 22-year-old
DHS official: No plans to change security measures following Manchester attack
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old New York girl seen with 2 teens
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old New York girl seen with 2 teens
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
PD: Man hired from child care website sexually abused girl
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in NJ punches worker
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert bombing
Show More
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Man run over and killed after climbing onto dump truck in Midtown
Suspect arrested in attempted rape at subway station
Police investigating after remains of foot found inside sneaker in NJ
Grandmother critically injured in beating on Lower East Side
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos