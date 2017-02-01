NEWS

Source: At least 1 dead in police-involved shooting in Newark

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
At least one person was killed in what prosecutors are calling a police-involved shooting that unfolded in Newark Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Broadway and Kearny Street in the northern section of the city.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it has staff responding to the scene.

A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that officers from several agencies witnessed an initial shooting in the area. Following the shooting, officers were involved in a crash with the suspect's vehicle. During the ordeal, we're told two people were shot.

The source said no officers were injured in the shooting.

NewsCopter 7 was flying over the scene, showing what appeared to be multiple areas that are blocked off by officers.

The law enforcement presence at the scene is significant -- and includes state police and sheriff's deputies.

