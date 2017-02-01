Source: At least 1 dead in police-involved shooting in Newark

At least one person was killed in what prosecutors are calling a police-involved shooting that unfolded in Newark Wednesday evening.The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Broadway and Kearny Street in the northern section of the city.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it has staff responding to the scene.A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that officers from several agencies witnessed an initial shooting in the area. Following the shooting, officers were involved in a crash with the suspect's vehicle. During the ordeal, we're told two people were shot.The source said no officers were injured in the shooting.NewsCopter 7 was flying over the scene, showing what appeared to be multiple areas that are blocked off by officers.The law enforcement presence at the scene is significant -- and includes state police and sheriff's deputies.Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.