NEWS

South Carolina teen abducted as a newborn meets birth parents for first time

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Williams has the story. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
An 18-year-old woman abducted from a Florida hospital hours after her birth has met her biological parents for the first time.

Kamiyah Mobley met her birth parents on Saturday at the police department in Walterboro, the South Carolina city where she was raised under a false name, multiple media outlets reported. Walterboro is 50 miles west of Charleston.

Craig Aiken said after the 45-minute meeting he is still in shock about suddenly being reunited with his long-lost daughter, but their first meeting couldn't have gone better.

"The first meeting was beautiful. It was wonderful," Aiken said. "It's hard to put into words right now. We are just trying to process it - 18 years. It's going to be hard to make that up. I just can't describe it."

Mobley was only eight hours old in 1998 when she was taken from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital by a woman posing as a nurse. A massive search and thousands of tips produced nothing until DNA evidence proved Mobley's lineage.

Police this week charged Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro with kidnapping. She will be extradited to Florida to face charges.

Williams had raised as Mobley as her daughter and named her Alexis Manigo.

Aiken said it's not yet clear what's next for his family, and Kamiyah will decide whether or not she will visit Florida. He said he would tell other parents with missing children to keep hope alive.

"Just keep praying, keep fighting, if it happened to me, it can happen to anybody," he said.
Related Topics:
newskidnappingarrestbabyabduction
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Vice President-elect Pence to Take Oath of Office on Reagan Family Bible
LI woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
Tiempo on January 15, 2017: Part 1
Tiempo on January 15, 2017: Part 2
More News
Top Stories
LI woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island
Man arrested in LI traffic stop found to have cache of weapons, police say
Top NJ lawmakers join rally in Newark to save Obamacare
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Trump clashes with civil rights leader John Lewis as inauguration looms
Investigation into West Babylon house fire that injured 2 firefighters
Show More
TSA says it confiscated a record number of guns in carry-on bags in 2016
NY state lawmakers pushing to block New York City's plastic bag tax
Police: Man found dead on E train in Queens
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
Police fatally shoot man after he threatens mother with screwdriver
More News
Top Video
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
More Video