Standoff with police enters 2nd day after fatal shooting in Trenton

"Hey Ty, are you able to stand up now?" "Move toward the window."Law enforcement trying to get suspect to surrender.

A standoff with a man who opened fire on police as they tried to serve a warrant, killing a bystander, continued into Thursday morning in Trenton, New Jersey.Residents spent Wednesday night hoping for a peaceful ending to what has now turned into an almost 24-hour standoff between a lone gunman and officers.For their part, officers worked tirelessly overnight trying to get the suspect to surrender.Late Wednesday afternoon, police entered a home next to where the suspect was barricaded. Officers also aggressively moved people back from the scene.The Action Cam was there earlier Wednesday as police used a robot to deliver a phone in a bag to try and establish communication.Police say the suspect has responded to their efforts to contact him, but wouldn't elaborate.The suspect is identified as 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese.A bystander who was shot on the street was killed in the incident.We talked to his sister-in-law, Charlene Longoria, who believes he was an innocent bystander."But I don't think he was a target, I really believe he was an innocent bystander," she said. "He was there at the wrong time. I truly believe that with all my heart."The incident began around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Centre Street.There, police say, U.S. Marshals from the New York-New Jersey regional fugitive task force were trying to serve a warrant.At that point the individual opened fire. Three Mercer County Sheriff's officers were hurt, and Alexandra was shot and killed."Five gunshots, very loud. Woke me up right out of my bed," said Roseman Pilot. "I come right out and see a body laying on the ground, cops hiding behind cover. It was crazy.""As the officers were backing out of the house, under fire, the suspect continued to fire, during which time an individual outside the residence was struck by gunfire and is deceased," said Lt. Stephen Varn of Trenton Police.The victim who was killed was crawling on the ground for safety when he was fatally shot."My wife heard everything," said Gary Trobloski. "She was in the backyard and she heard 'pow, pow.' She went down and held her head."The officers suffered just minor injuries, police say.Meanwhile, people who know the suspect have no explanation for his actions. He was called "easy-going" and "a jokester.""Everybody in the neighborhood knows him. He's kind to everybody. He's real good, friendly," said Talaya Johnson."In my shop he used to come in and get his haircut since he was a little kid," said retired barber George David. "I am really surprised, he's not that kind of fellow."Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a number of police units and ambulances on the scene.A number of streets have been blocked off in the area and many residents have been evacuated."The kids can't go to school, people can't go to work, can't move their cars. It's just too much drama for me," said Carmelia Newson.