Staten Island woman of 'leash couple' fame missing

Police are looking for a Staten Island woman who disappeared on Christmas Eve.Anna Teshu, 23, was last seen at her mother's home on Hillman Avenue on Staten Island.She was part of the so-called "leash couple," whose photos featuring her being led around on a dog chain attracted significant attention on social media.Teshu was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black shirt and black boots. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with a full-figured build and brown eyes.Teshu was arrested on animal cruelty charges at one point for leaving her fiance's German shepherd inside the car where they lived. But the charges were dismissed after she was found mentally unfit to stand trial. At the time, her attorney said she had a series of disabilities, including cognitive impairment.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).