NEWS

Street renamed for 'Uggie' in Newark as reward increased

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Eric "Uggie" Bowens Way pays tribute to a man whose life touched so many and whose murder left many feeling empty.

Uggie was a fixture in Newark, always moving to the sound of music often entertaining those he saw every day. This was a tribute to his life.

"I miss my friend every day," said Stanley McElroy, Uggie's friend.

Leaders came out to praise Uggie. They also paid tribute to his love of music, his joy for dancing and his humble nature.

"This brother was an angel," said Earl Best, Community Activist.

"He gave joy," Councilwoman Chaneyfield Jenkins said. "He was like love."

The funeral for Eric "Uggie" Bowens was a big event in the city.

He was murdered last November 7th and his killer has not been found, but the reward is up to $20,000.

Even now, residents are overcome when talking about the tragedy which took Uggie's life. His time inspired one local artist to remember Uggie

"He used to be all over Newark," said Mignonne Hardon, an artist. "It's just not the same."

The mayor praised Uggie for his love of Newark and his personal warmth. But, he also wants to see an arrest and find why someone would take Uggie's life.

"What was the cause?" Mayor Ras Baraka said.
Related Topics:
newsmurdernewarkNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Not again! Signal problems causing suspensions on LIRR
Historians hear echoes of Watergate 'Saturday Night Massacre' in Comey's firing
ANALYSIS: In firing Comey, Trump creates Watergate-level crisis of confidence
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
More News
Top Stories
Not again! Signal problems causing suspensions on LIRR
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Show More
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Police: Pizzeria worker busted selling coke in parking lot
Rare, potentially-deadly tick-borne disease found in NY, NJ
2 kids missing after visit with father found safe; dad in custody
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos