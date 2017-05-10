Street renamed for 'Uggie' in Newark as reward increased

Eric "Uggie" Bowens Way pays tribute to a man whose life touched so many and whose murder left many feeling empty.Uggie was a fixture in Newark, always moving to the sound of music often entertaining those he saw every day. This was a tribute to his life."I miss my friend every day," said Stanley McElroy, Uggie's friend.Leaders came out to praise Uggie. They also paid tribute to his love of music, his joy for dancing and his humble nature."This brother was an angel," said Earl Best, Community Activist."He gave joy," Councilwoman Chaneyfield Jenkins said. "He was like love."The funeral for Eric "Uggie" Bowens was a big event in the city.He was murdered last November 7th and his killer has not been found, but the reward is up to $20,000.Even now, residents are overcome when talking about the tragedy which took Uggie's life. His time inspired one local artist to remember Uggie"He used to be all over Newark," said Mignonne Hardon, an artist. "It's just not the same."The mayor praised Uggie for his love of Newark and his personal warmth. But, he also wants to see an arrest and find why someone would take Uggie's life."What was the cause?" Mayor Ras Baraka said.