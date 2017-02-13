Strong winds cause downed trees and power lines in NY area

MORRIS PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) --Dangerously high winds whipped across the Tri-State area Monday, toppling trees and downing wires in a number of locations.
On Long Island, a large tree fell onto a house in Glen Cove just before 9 a.m. A large section of the house was damaged, but no injuries were reported.
In New Jersey, service on NJ Transit's Morris and Essex Line had to be suspended after a tree fell on overhead wires in Morris Plains.
Service was later restored, but remained subject to up to 60 minute delays in both directions.
There was a second fallen tree in Bernardsville that suspended service on the Gladstone Branch due to a downed catenary wire.
Cross honoring with New Jersey Transit buses and private carriers was put into effect.
In Rockaway, a tree came down on Halsey Avenue, bringing down wires and striking part of a car. No one was hurt, but power was knocked out in the immediate area.
Downed trees and isolated power outages are expected throughout the area Monday with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.
Wind whipping around iced over tree limbs in the Hudson Valley. Keep an eye to the sky today. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/RDfKWlevZY— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) February 13, 2017
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the southern half of New Jersey.
There were extensive delays at LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty Airport.