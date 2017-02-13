NEWS

Strong winds cause downed trees and power lines in NY area

EMBED </>More News Videos

The weather team has the latest wind damage coverage.

Eyewitness News
MORRIS PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Dangerously high winds whipped across the Tri-State area Monday, toppling trees and downing wires in a number of locations.

On Long Island, a large tree fell onto a house in Glen Cove just before 9 a.m. A large section of the house was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

In New Jersey, service on NJ Transit's Morris and Essex Line had to be suspended after a tree fell on overhead wires in Morris Plains.

Service was later restored, but remained subject to up to 60 minute delays in both directions.

There was a second fallen tree in Bernardsville that suspended service on the Gladstone Branch due to a downed catenary wire.


Cross honoring with New Jersey Transit buses and private carriers was put into effect.

In Rockaway, a tree came down on Halsey Avenue, bringing down wires and striking part of a car. No one was hurt, but power was knocked out in the immediate area.

Downed trees and isolated power outages are expected throughout the area Monday with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.



The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the southern half of New Jersey.

There were extensive delays at LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty Airport.
Related Topics:
newswindnew jersey transitcommutingMorristown
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Newly-adopted dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
Northeast braces for 2nd major snowstorm of the season
Water levels fall at threatened dam as 200K evacuated
More News
Top Stories
Newly-adopted dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy
4 injured when school bus jumps curb on Upper East Side
KKK fliers distributed to residents in New Jersey town
CYO players vote to forfeit season after girls kicked off team
Brooklyn BP: Oakley arrest was 'Eric Garner without the chokehold'
Show More
Woman rescued as car sinks into icy New Jersey pond
Woman trying to grab hat dies after falling off Oculus escalator
Thousands evacuate as Oroville Dam spillway expected to fail
Westchester teen killed in fall through ice during fishing derby
AccuWeather Alert: Watch out for dangerous winds!
More News
Top Video
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Search on for man who escaped custody at East Harlem drug store
Police: Freezing burglar hiding in snow pile saved by officer
More Video