Dangerously high winds whipped across the Tri-State area Monday, toppling trees, downing wires and leaving some without power.On Tuesday morning, in Westchester, 1,555 were without power; in New York City, 350 people lost power; and in New Jersey, 784 had no power.Overnight, in Union, N.J., a large tree took down a traffic light and landed on a car at Vauxhaul Road and Caldwell Avenue just after midnight. There were no reported injuries.On Long Island, the utility poles carry enough voltage to power hundreds of thousands of homes. But Monday night, PSEG Long Island crews rushed to shore up two power poles, which teetered over Sunrise Highway at the height of the evening rush."The poles are definitely designed to withstand high winds," said Jeffrey Weir, PSEG Long Island.However, these were perilously close to the Babylon branch of the Long Island Rail Road, which cut service at Seaford. Instead, passengers were bused to their final destinations."I'm very frustrated. I get on the 5:36 p.m. train, they said it's canceled, dump us off in Penn Station, get another train, I'm still here waiting. Can I get home yet?" one commuter said.In Oceanside, a tree landed on a house, causing serious damage.In the Bronx, Kevin Bottini picked the wrong spot to park the car in."I see a tree parked on my car and 'Happy Monday,'" said Bottini.The Corolla was crunched by the massive tree, which had a rotted center making it no match for the wicked winds."It gets better. It's actually my girlfriend's father's car," Bottini said. "At least tomorrow's Valentine's Day and I got her something good so, hope that makes up for it."