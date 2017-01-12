NEWS

Student from Connecticut special needs school rescued after ice fall

Police say a student had to be rescued after he fell through a frozen pond in Cromwell, Conn.

CROMWELL, Connecticut --
Police say a student from a Cromwell center that provides behavioral and developmental services had to be rescued after he fell through a frozen pond.

Police and firefighters responded to Adelbrook on Wednesday morning for a report that a student was standing on the ice in the middle of a pond.

Officers tried to persuade the boy to walk off the pond. The ice cracked and he became submerged in chest-deep water.

Officials say officers threw him a rope but he couldn't hold onto it. A firefighter crawled out to the student. Both held onto a rope and were pulled ashore by the officers.

Officials say the boy was in the water for less than three minutes. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation but wasn't hurt.
