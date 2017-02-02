BUZZWORTHY

Homeowners find rattlesnake in toilet and it wasn't the only one

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rattlesnake discovered in Texas toilet (KTRK)

ABILINE, Texas --
Warning, after looking at the video in this story, you'll never go to the bathroom again without checking the toilet.

A snake removal company was called to a home in Abilene on Jan. 27 to capture a rattlesnake found in a toilet. Big County Snake Removal removed the snake, sealed up a relief pipe and then did an inspection of the home.

The company found 13 adult snakes in a cellar, and 10 more under the house.

Big County Snake Removal posted several photos on Facebook and warned people, "just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there.
Related Topics:
newsdigital videosnakebuzzworthyTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Meet the kangaroos of Our Haven Wildlife Shelter
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over large breasts
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
78-year-old grandma makes a snow angel
More buzzworthy
NEWS
Police: Woman steals firefighter gear, tries to rob deli
76 'Rogue' Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Arrested After Refusing to Vacate Camp
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, 2nd officer hurt in fiery crash
What's at Stake for Berkeley After Trump Warns University Over Canceled Speech
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
More News
Top Stories
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, 2nd officer hurt in fiery crash
6 months after Howard Beach murder: Who killed Karina Vetrano?
3 injured after car strikes group of people Long Island
2 charged in murder of missing NJ teen; Body never found
Schwarzenegger offers to switch jobs after Trump's 'Apprentice' dig
Police: Woman steals firefighter gear, tries to rob deli
Phil says more winter; SI Chuck says spring is coming
Show More
Testing finds high lead levels in water at public school on Roosevelt Island
Thousands attend rally as delis close in Trump protest
Parents abruptly learn LI special needs school in danger of closing
7 taken to hospital after van flips on Garden State Parkway
NJ school bus driver dies after medical emergency, crash
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, 2nd officer hurt in fiery crash
Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches
Thousands attend rally as delis close in Trump protest
More Video