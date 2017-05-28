NEWS

Surveillance images released of suspect in shooting of 4 men in Chelsea

Police released surveillance images of the suspect in a shooting in Chelsea Saturday.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have released new surveillance images of the man they believe shot four men in front of a deli in Chelsea early Saturday.

Police say the victims were standing front of the store on West 14th Street when a man on a bicycle rode by and opened fire.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the arms and torso, a 42-year-old man was also shot in the arms and torso, a 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and a 35-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back.

Three of them were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to be okay. The fourth victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
