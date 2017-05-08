LAS VEGAS (WABC) --Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district sidewalk.
The Metropolitan Police Department said James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia, faces a charge of murder after he was arrested on Sunday. Police say he's being held in the Clark County Detention Center.
Luis Campos, of La Puente, California, died May 4 at a Las Vegas hospital.
Campos' brother Drake Garibay told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they were standing in line April 30 outside a club when the attacker stopped while walking past on the sidewalk, asked what Campos was looking at, and punched him.
"One of them said, 'What are you looking at?' or 'Do you have a problem?'" he said. "I can't remember what his exact wording was, and then he struck my brother."
The punch was so severe it knocked Campos out and caused brain bleeding. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he never regained consciousness and died Thursday.
"He got robbed of his life, murdered," mother Joyce Garibay said. "And the whole thing is we need to get this out there to find him so justice can be served."
Joyce Garibay said Campos was her oldest son. He was a truck driver who was described as a loving husband. She said he sent her a text message saying he was having a blast with his brothers earlier that night.
"He just had that glow in his eyes," brother Travis Garibay said. "He was just so happy to be there, to be there with us."
Campos was going to be the best man in his brother Adam's wedding, and the close-knit family now plans a funeral all because of one man's unprovoked brutality.
"These guys knew what they were doing," Adam Garibay said. "They knew they were going to sucker punch him. They knew they weren't going to sit here and give him a fair break. It was the act of a coward - two cowards."
Police continue to look for additional suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.