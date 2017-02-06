The 2005 murder of a college basketball player on Long Island was solved with the arrest of a longtime gang member over the weekend.Police arrested 32-year-old Jaime Rivera Saturday night and charged him with murder in aid of racketeering and illegal use of a firearm.Investigators said he was involved in the fatal shooting of then 22-year-old Tafare Berryman, who was killed while trying to drive an injured friend to safety from a knife fight at an Island Park club. Berryman played basketball at C.W. Post.According to federal paperwork, Rivera allegedly fled from apprehension on February 1 by driving onto the sidewalk and crashing into a tree and a fence. He avoided capture for three days, collecting money during that time to make his escape. He was captured Saturday night with $1,000 in his possession.The murder was unsolved for more than a decade. It had been featured on the TV show "America's Most Wanted" in 2006.