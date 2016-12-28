MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have made an arrest in the stabbing of a tourist in Midtown Manhattan earlier this month.
20-year-old Steven Tiapanco is charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of 23-year-old Connor Rasmussen at Madison Avenue and 46th Street on Dec. 18th.
Tlapanco surrendered to the Midtown North police precinct with his attorney, police say.
The motive is still being determined.
Officials said 23-year-old Rasmussen, of Puyallup, Washington, was wandering through the area when a man approached and told Rasmussen to stop.
The man then stabbed Rasmussen in the back of the neck, leaving the knife in him.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of a 2-inch gash, where he was treated and released.
The attack occurred after Rasmussen had proposed to his girlfriend Jordan Asher while visiting New York City.