NEWS

Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner

By
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Manhattan man is facing attempted murder charges after an attack on a 78-year-old dry cleaner owner.

Police say the suspect is 53-year-old John Franklyn.

He was arrested and charged after the attack earlier this week at Apels Dry Cleaners on East 27th near the corner of Third Avenue in Kips Bay.

Franklyn is accused of stabbing the victim in the chest, leaving him critically injured. He has since been upgraded to fair condition.

Moments after the attack, the victim chased his attacker down the street with a chair before giving up and calling 911.

The suspect spent the last 12 years in prison for a burglary on Staten Island in 2003 and is on lifetime parole. He was released from prison in December.

The episode, seen from surveillance footage exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News, is somewhat distant but can be seen fairly clearly.

Watch the exclusive video here:
EMBED More News Videos

Exclusive video shows a store owner chasing his robber with a chair.

Related Topics:
newsrobberyKips BayNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump, Mexico's President Speak by Phone
Abortion opponents descend on DC for March for Life rally
Army Veteran, Double-Amputee Finds New Battlefield in DC
ACS making changes after blistering report, child deaths
Trump Says He'll Let Defense Secretary 'Override' Him on Torture
More News
Top Stories
Missing mom search: Blood found in car; Son a person of interest
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Firefighters burglarized while saving teen from burning home
California dispatchers prevent Facebook Live suicide on Long Island
Adults overdose in car with 2 kids in backseat
Ex-New Jersey Net Charles Shackleford found dead at 50
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Show More
Man allegedly assaults Muslim Delta employee at JFK
Bergen County won't pursue charges against Christie in BridgeGate complaint
Abortion opponents descend on DC for March for Life rally
Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
3-year-old East Harlem boy's death labeled a homicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos