Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1716828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Exclusive video shows a store owner chasing his robber with a chair.

A Manhattan man is facing attempted murder charges after an attack on a 78-year-old dry cleaner owner.Police say the suspect is 53-year-old John Franklyn.He was arrested and charged after the attack earlier this week at Apels Dry Cleaners on East 27th near the corner of Third Avenue in Kips Bay.Franklyn is accused of stabbing the victim in the chest, leaving him critically injured. He has since been upgraded to fair condition.Moments after the attack, the victim chased his attacker down the street with a chair before giving up and calling 911.The suspect spent the last 12 years in prison for a burglary on Staten Island in 2003 and is on lifetime parole. He was released from prison in December.The episode, seen from surveillance footage exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News, is somewhat distant but can be seen fairly clearly.Watch the exclusive video here: