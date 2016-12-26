NEWS

Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting at Mount Vernon nightclub
Bill Ritter has the latest developments.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) --
The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Mount Vernon nightclub is facing second-degree murder charges.

39-year-old Errol Hillary will be arraigned Monday.

He is accused of opening fire at the Mansion in Mount Vernon early Christmas morning, killing the club's owner, O'Neal Bandoo.

Police say he was shot just before 4:30 a.m., after security asked Hillary to leave the club.

Eyewitnesses say that's when he started shooting.

Four other people were wounded in the gunfire.
