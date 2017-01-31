NEWS

Suspect in series of Queens business burglaries identified

Darla Miles reports on a suspected wanted in connection with a string of crimes

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD has identified the suspect wanted in connection with a series of recent burglaries at Queens businesses.

Investigators released images of 50-year-old Kenneth Connolly, who they say broke into a dozen businesses over the course of a week and stole cash.

All the break-ins happened between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., police say, and the targeted businesses included dry cleaners, laundromats, restaurants and pharmacies.

"There was a hole, and chairs were all over the place," said Artem Khafizov, the owner of a barber shop that was hit. "There was busted sheet rock everywhere."

The hole was only about 10 to 12 inches in diameter, apparently wide enough for the man to squeeze through and break into the Flushing shop.

"They broke into the dentist's office next door, and there was nothing there," said Khafizov, adding that some quarters were stolen out of the cash register. "So they busted through the sheet rock to see if we had anything here, but nothing happened."

Police believe Connolly broke into three Queens businesses on Utopia Parkway last Wednesday, including Khafizov's Exclusive Barber Shop.

"Next door we have new neighbors, so everything's gutted," he said. "I guess it was just bare beams when he busted in, there was nothing there so he figured, let me just kick through the sheet rock."
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
