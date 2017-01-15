Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island

Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting early Sunday on Long Island.Suffolk County Police say a 34-year-old driver was being pursued by DWI.The shooting happened at 2:45 a.m. at North Ocean Avenue, just south of Long Island Avenue in Medford.According to police, the driver did not comply with an officer's commands and resisted arrest.The officer discharged his weapon one time, striking the man in the shoulder.The man is in stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital.