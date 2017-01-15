NEWS

Suspect shot by police after high-speed chase on Long Island
Marcus Solis reports a suspect was shot after a police chase on Long Island.

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
A police officer was dragged by a car during a high-speed chase on Long Island early Sunday that ended with the driver being shot.

The pursuit spanned two towns and several miles in Suffolk County.

It started when a Suffolk County highway police officer pulled over an SUV at about 2 a.m. in a supermarket parking lot in Patchogue.

The driver took off, and the officer conducting the stop was dragged for a bit, but other Suffolk County units responded and began to chase the 34-year-old man, who police say was being pursued for DWI.

The chase moved north from Patchogue, and continued five miles into Medford.

It ended when police stopped the vehicle on North Ocean Avenue, just south of Long Island Avenue.

According to police, the man did not comply with an officer's commands and resisted arrest. The officer discharged his weapon one time, striking the man in the shoulder.

The officer who was initially hurt suffered arm and leg injuries described as non life-threatening.

The suspect is in stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital.

An investigation is underway.
