Suspect sought in Ronkonkoma 7-Eleven parking lot hit and run

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are looking for the driver who hit and injured a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot and then fled the scene.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 12 in the convenience store on Johnson Avenue in Ronkonkoma.

Authorities say the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck was backing out of a parking space when he struck the man.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black wool cap and a black zippered sweatshirt.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
