Police on Long Island are looking for the driver who hit and injured a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot and then fled the scene.The incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 12 in the convenience store on Johnson Avenue in Ronkonkoma.Authorities say the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck was backing out of a parking space when he struck the man.The suspect is described as a male in his early 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black wool cap and a black zippered sweatshirt.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.